Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $139.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

