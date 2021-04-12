SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $128.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

