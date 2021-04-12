Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06.

