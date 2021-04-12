SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

