Novak Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.30 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.