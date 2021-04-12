Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

DELL stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $94.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

