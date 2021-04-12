First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

TSE:FM opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.55. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.76 and a 1 year high of C$31.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.81.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

