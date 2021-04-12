Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

EAR opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

