Tornado Market Capitalization Tops $457,333.66 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Tornado has a market cap of $457,333.66 and $440,149.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $76.22 or 0.00126277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00067356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00289379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00712934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,465.33 or 1.00172845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00802364 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

