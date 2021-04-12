PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,980.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,980.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00067356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00289379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00712934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,465.33 or 1.00172845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00802364 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

