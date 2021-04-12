Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $101.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $103.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

