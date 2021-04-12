Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $42,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $507.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.52 and a 200-day moving average of $388.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

