Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $150.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

