Scout Investments Inc. Sells 17,953 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $53,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

