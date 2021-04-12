Scout Investments Inc. Has $59.96 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.06% of Eagle Materials worth $59,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

