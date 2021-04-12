iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $74.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.