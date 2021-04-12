The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Increased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.