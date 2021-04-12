Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PainReform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. PainReform Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.