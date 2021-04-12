The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $252.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

