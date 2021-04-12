Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

