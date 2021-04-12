Newton Hits Market Cap of $31.77 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and $2.67 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00067356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00289379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00712934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,465.33 or 1.00172845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00802364 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

