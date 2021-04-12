Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 150.4% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 150.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $116.91 or 0.00193678 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $206.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00364626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00126086 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

