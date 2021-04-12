YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

YASKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $875.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.