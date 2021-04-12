Base Protocol Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $95,812.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.00622453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,440,267 coins and its circulating supply is 2,376,121 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.