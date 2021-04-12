Scout Investments Inc. Buys 57,361 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Pentair worth $33,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

