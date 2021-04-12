Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

