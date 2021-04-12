Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,352 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AMERCO worth $28,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $614.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.35 and its 200 day moving average is $463.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $249.45 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

