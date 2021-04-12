Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.