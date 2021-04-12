State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

