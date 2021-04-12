FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $286.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.83 and its 200-day moving average is $267.19. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.