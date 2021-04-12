Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.81%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.