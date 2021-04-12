Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $429,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 11,037.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Etsy by 214.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,770. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

