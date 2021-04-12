Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $429,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,965 shares of company stock worth $13,277,770. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

