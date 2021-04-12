Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

