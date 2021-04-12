Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $175.58.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

