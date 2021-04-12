JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $363,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

