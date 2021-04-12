Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,227.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.72, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,182.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,123.66. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

