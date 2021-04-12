9,924 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.81%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.