Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
VMO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $13.46.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.