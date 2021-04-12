Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

VMO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

