MFS Special Value Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of MFV opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
