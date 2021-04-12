Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
See Also: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.