Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

