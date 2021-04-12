HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

