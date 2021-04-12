Future Generation Investment Company Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:FGX)

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Future Generation Investment

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.