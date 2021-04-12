XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of XFLT opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.