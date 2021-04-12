Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NXP opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

