Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NUV opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
