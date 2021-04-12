Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.25 ($2.47).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 187.46 ($2.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.20. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

