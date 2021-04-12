DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.58 ($45.38).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €38.22 ($44.96) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €22.85 ($26.88) and a 12-month high of €38.44 ($45.22). The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

