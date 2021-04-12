Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £119.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.35% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

LON:JET opened at GBX 7,312 ($95.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,952.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,036.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

