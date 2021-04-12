iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

IWB stock opened at $232.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $232.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

